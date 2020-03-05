Mesquite ISD’s Apple Corps program rewards excellence in teaching by honoring outstanding MISD teachers. Created in January 1990, this honorary program inducts two new teachers each month at the regular meeting of the district's Board of Trustees. These educators are nominated by their peers and approved by administration. The elite group enjoys many forms of public recognition and appreciation each year.
During Monday night’s Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Mackey Elementary Librarian Kristen Bottoms and Shands Elementary’s second grade bilingual teacher, Olivia Mendez, were named as this month’s Apple Corps recipients.
“Kristen deserves the Apple Corps award because she is a leader on our campus,” said Mackey Principal Lynn Noe. “When she teaches them how to use coding in their classes she’s the first to brag on the teacher, not her accomplishments. She also fosters a love of reading and learning throughout the school.”
Bottoms grew up in Mesquite, attended Hanby Elementary and Agnew Middle School, and graduated from Mesquite High School.
Bottoms said she never thought about being a teacher growing up, but through her opportunities to work with children she discovered that’s where her heart is and that she had the talents and abilities to do it, which ultimately led her into the field of teaching.
“We have a big emphasis on experiences here because we want our kids to enjoy the learning, connect to the learning and we want the kids to leave and remember that,” she said.
Bottoms has been teaching in MISD for 19 years. She began teaching first grade at Price Elementary before joining Mackey as the librarian.
Mendez began her teaching career at Shands and enjoys working with second-graders.
“Olivia makes it her mission to spread positivity. She is the person that comes to you with solutions, no problems,” said Shands Principal Brandi Lewis. “She is a leader in her classroom, on our campus and in our district.”
Mendez said she had aspiring teachers growing up, and it was those teachers who were met with language barriers communicating with her parents but did not let it get in the way that inspired her to do the same.
“One of my goals in teaching is to give my kids the belief in themselves and take that all the way through their academic school years, and know that should they put forth that effort – should they put forth that work, anything is possible,” she said.
