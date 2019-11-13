It’s open enrollment season, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) is actively working to help Texans learn more about health insurance and enrollment opportunities.
In the coming weeks, BCBSTX will be holding a number of open enrollment events throughout the Dallas region at Sanitas Medical Centers. Representatives will be onsite to provide guidance in English and Spanish to assist individuals and families learn what health insurance options are available.
“Buying health insurance can be a confusing and daunting process,” said Dr. Dan McCoy, president BCBSTX. “That’s why we’ve deployed teams of representatives to open enrollment events throughout the community, including Sanitas Medical Centers, to provide face-to-face support during this process.
“I encourage everyone to research and understand what health insurance coverage options are available. But I want to also assure them that we will be there each step of their enrollment journey to answer any of their questions so they can make the right decision for them and their family.”
In addition to information about selecting the right health plan, other planned activities include:
- Free wellness checks
- Healthy food giveaways
- Community resources
Open enrollment and community events will be held in the Dallas region at the following Sanitas Medical Centers:
- November 16 – Sanitas Medical Center, 2021 N Town East Blvd, Ste 500, Mesquite, 75150
- December 14 – Sanitas Medical Center, 2021 N Town East Blvd, Ste 500, Mesquite, 75150
For more information or to sign up for these events call 866-427-7497 or visit WeAreHereForYouTexas.com.
