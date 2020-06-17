Mesquite PD

Yesterday at about 6:30 a.m., Mesquite Police officers were dispatched to the 17500 Block of IH 20 (Eastbound) in Mesquite to assist the Mesquite Fire Department on a fire call.

The reporting person advised that they could see smoke in the wooded area on the side of the highway, just west of High Country Lane. Upon arrival at the location, officers discovered a deceased person, who had been set on fire. 

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator C. Renfrow at 972-329-8301

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments