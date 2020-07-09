At about noon on July 6, the Mesquite Police Department was dispatched to the 3600 block of Poteet Drive (Poteet High School) in reference to an ‘assist the fire department’ call regarding an unresponsive person.
When officers arrived at the scene they located an unresponsive 31-year-old Mesquite man at the rear of the property near the athletic fields.
Police stated that the man was transported to a local hospital by the Mesquite Fire Department where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.
Detectives with the Mesquite Police Department responded to the scene and hospital to conduct a death investigation. As a result of this investigation, the preliminary cause of death appears to be due to self-inflicted asphyxiation. An autopsy has been conducted by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office and the final result of that autopsy is pending.
The man has been identified and next of kin has been notified. Due to the nature of this incident and out of respect for the family, the name of the person involved is not being released at this time.
