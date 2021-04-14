Mesquite ISD unanimously passed on Monday a one-time lump sum payment of $1,000 to professional employees and $750 for auxiliary employees.
President of the board of Trustees Gary Bingham said the district has asked more from its staff than it ever has in previous years, and the district wanted to give everybody a “thank you” for their work through 2020 and 2021.
“They’ve all done it. They’ve done it in incredible ways,” Bingham said. “Our teachers have been creative and given energy. They’ve given time and talent far beyond what is expected of them because they love their kids. Our maintenance department and cafeteria workers have all gone way beyond.”
Bingham commended those who drained the sprinkler system during the February freeze at their own risk and saved the district a large sum of funding.
“We want to continuously look for ways to say thank you for what you’ve done during these most unusual, stressful and most trying years,” Bingham said. “What we wanted to do is give our professional employees a bonus of $1,000 and $750 for the auxiliary employees to say thank you from the board and thank you from the administration. I hope the board approves this, because we just want to keep finding ways to say thank you.”
Trustee Kevin Carbó said the teachers at MISD, and his team have been very resilient to the challenges they have faced this year and commended their hard work.
Trustee member Elaine Whitlock also noted that any teacher she talks to always says, “we’re getting there,” and appreciated teachers’ drive to always do better.
“My heart goes out to them because I understand the hard work that goes into everything you do,” Whitlock said. “This is a little bit to help you and say thank you.”
Seward noted that this bonus will be the second that they are able to fund this year.
“From the administrative side, we are glad to be able to do this,” Seward said. “I would like to echo; we have been struck by the resilience and fortitude of all staff. It’s employees everywhere who have worked so hard to serve our community and our students.”
