Local businesswoman and Balch Springs resident Andrea Simpson Perez and her 15-year-old daughter Hailey turned a tragedy into something positive with their newly established nonprofit Helping Kids Hurt by Addiction (HKHA). Perez is hosting a two-day community event at Frasier Stadium, 2250 W. Scyene Road, that will feature the biggest bounce house and inflatable maze in Texas. There will also be guest speakers, a silent auction on Saturday and a wide variety of vendors. The event is free to attend and runs from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Feb. 29-March 1.
The funds raised from this event go toward HKHA’s scholarship program to help kids impacted by addiction. For more information visit their Facebook page, call Andrea at 972-997-1574 or email at helpingkidsha@gmail.com.
What led you to helping kids impacted by addiction?
My daughter’s father passed away of a heroin overdose in 2016. She was only 11 at that time and it hurt her a lot. She went through a lot of depression, she was getting bullied at school and we decided to take her out of school for a little while so she could heal.
I took her to a program called Five Star Kids by the Betty Ford Center. It was a two-day program for kids in the same situation. Kids a lot of times think it's their fault; she thought that maybe he didn't love her and that he chose drugs over her, and they taught her some coping skills, made her understand that addiction is a disease and it's not her fault, the disease took over him.
How did HKHA get started?
Hailey comes to work for me at Aim and raised $500. We've always said that we wanted to turn a negative situation into a positive light and we decided to donate $500 that she raised to someone that was going through a similar situation. We didn't know who it would be, we just went to her school and said this is what we want to do. It would go to a graduating senior going to college so the money doesn't get wasted. The school was excited, and someone at the school matched our donation and made it $1,000. We awarded our first big check at the senior award night at her school. The girl had to write a 500-word essay on why it was important to her to break the addiction cycle, and that's how we chose her.
We want people to start talking about addiction. Kids who grow up around addiction, it's not their fault and they need to understand that, and they do have the ability to stop the addiction cycle.
Kids that grow up around addiction are twice as likely to become addicts themselves, and that's the No. 1 thing that I want anybody take out our event or our nonprofit – they need to talk about it. There's a stigma attached to addiction, and no one wants to talk about it.
Over the summer the girl wound up calling me and telling me she appreciated the opportunity, but she wouldn't go to school after all because her family is still struggling and they only have one car and they couldn’t drive her to school in Arlington every day. So I wound up taking her under my wing and looked into getting her some funding from the school so she could go to a dorm, and she ended up going to school in the fall.
At the end of summer last year we had another fundraiser to get dorm room supplies for her and we wound up giving her an extra $500 from donations as well, so she was ready to go for school. That's what made us decide to go ahead and make a nonprofit out of it. We got our nonprofit status in October.
How has the program grown?
I wanted to expand the program. I knew I was going to have this event so I reached out to Mesquite ISD and said I'd like to offer a scholarship to at least one student at every high school in MISD. This year we're doing eight scholarships, so that's the point of this two-day event. If we make more than $8,000 we’ll award more scholarships, but currently we’re committed and have the funding for eight.
We will let the winners know that they’ve won in May and award them their checks the first week of August.
Scholarship details:
The potential candidate for this program will be a 2020 graduating senior that plans to go to any college, trade school or university of their choosing. This student must have a parent or guardian that currently is or was a substance abuse addict or alcohol abuse addict or has lost a parent to substance abuse.
We will have the candidates each write a 500-word or more essay on how drug addiction has impacted their lives and why they want to break the cycle of addiction.
What does it mean to you to be able to help these kids?
I think this is my calling in life. It's sad the way that it came about, but I think it's something that's much needed. These kids did not ask to grow up around addiction. It's not their fault, and to be able to help them in some shape, form or fashion is just the most amazing feeling in the world.
What’s next?
This semester I started school full-time at Eastfield College to get my alcohol and substance abuse counseling certification and I'll graduate in December. Because of the mentoring part of it I wanted to make sure that I am certified to do that aspect of it. I would also like to extend the program to not just graduating kids but anybody that's struggling at any age.
The Five Star program changed my daughter's life, and I want to be able to help other kids that may not be able to afford something like that, and the Five Star program is not longer offered in Texas.
To learn more about HKHA.
Visit helpingkidsha.org.
