Buckner Christmas

Steve Watson as Santa, spreading Christmas cheer among those in attendance at the annual Buckner Christmas Market.

 Photo courtesy of Buckner International

Buckner Humanitarian Aid Center in Mesquite welcomed 65 families and about 150 children last week to its annual Buckner Christmas Market, where they were provided with toys to gift their kids and food for Christmas meals. The families who participated are from the east Dallas/Mesquite areas.

According to Buckner staff, they had tens of thousands of dollars worth of toys collected and donated by individuals, organizations and corporate donors, like City Credit Union, Neon Cowboy, Toys for Tots and the Texas State Guard.

“Thanks to the generosity of donors and organizations across Dallas, we were able to see the joy on the faces of parents from 65 families in the Mesquite and East Dallas area who were able to select toys to give their children on Christmas this year,” said Steve Watson, director of aid and assistance for Buckner Children and Family Services. “The holidays can be a source of stress for those struggling to make ends meet, so it’s our pleasure to ease that financial burden so these families can enjoy the love and compassion that Christmas is all about.”

Buckner International is a nonprofit international Christian charitable organization. It is a ministry dedicated to the transformation and restoration of the lives it serves. 

