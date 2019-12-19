Cannaday wins best sing-along award

Mesquite ISD’s very own Cannaday Elementary was recently awarded Best Sing-along in Jumpstart’s Read for the Record event. Cannaday is just one of eight schools awarded in this year’s Read for the Record celebrations.
Read for the Record brings millions of adults and children together from around the world each year to read the same book on the same day in an effort to raise awareness about the importance of early literacy. This year’s book was “Thank you, Omu!” by Oge Mora.
Cannaday has participated in this event two years in a row. Cannaday librarian Ro Menendez is the organizer of the campus Read for the Record event. She offered extension activities to the classes visiting the library on this day.
Based on past experiences with Cannaday’s weekly story and playtime, Little Readers Storytime, Menendez knew kindergartners enjoy song and movement using scarves and led classes in the song "Stir, Stir, Stir the Stew."
Little Readers Storytime is designed to offer pre-reading skills to children who are not yet in school as part of the district’s ReadPlayTalk initiative in conjunction with MISD Library Services.
Menendez said Cannaday Principal Lauren Chism purchased a copy of the book for every classroom to add and enrich each classroom library. On Nov. 7 every classroom read the story and discussed the power of giving and partook in related art, math, games and reading activities.
"We are honored to have been chosen for doing something that we love, sharing diverse stories, celebrating them in many ways, including song and movement, for Read for the Record's very first awards,” Menendez said. “So many schools around the world participated and celebrated in amazing ways, and we are proud to share our love for reading and joy with them."
A video of Cannaday’s sing-along can be viewed at jstart.org/2019/11/22/the-first-ever-read-for-the-record-awards.
