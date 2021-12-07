Jeff Casper will serve as Mesquite’s Place 1 City Council member, voters decided during Tuesday’s runoff election.
Casper won his bid for Place 1 with 51% (309) of the votes over opponent David Jackson Burris’ 41% (291), according to unofficial numbers provided by the city of Mesquite.
"It’s because of you, our friends and neighbors who knocked doors, made phone calls, donated that we have a voice on the city council," Casper said in a Tuesday night Facebook post. "I’m looking forward to serving you these next two years, Mesquite."
Jennifer Vidler will serve as the city’s newest Place 3 representative after winning 52% (293) of the votes. Her opponent, Elizabeth Rodriguez-Ross, won 48% (268) of the votes.
Results are slated to be canvassed by the city during the Dec. 20 City Council meeting.
