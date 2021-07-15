After experiencing a catalytic converter theft on July 13, Sharing Life Community Outreach received support from the community to help deliver items to families in need.
Sharing Life CEO Teresa Jackson said on the morning of July 13, drivers noticed an unusual noise coming from their delivery truck. Upon inspection, they realized the catalytic converters to two of their trucks had been removed during the night.
“I shared what happened on social media just choosing to bless those people and let them and other people know that stealing is not something they have to do,” Jackson said. “We're here to help. The amount of money we can help provide is usually far greater than the few hundred dollars they might get from cashing in a stolen part.”
Community members responded to the post by offering donations online and at the Sharing Life facility. Residents also volunteered their personal vehicles to deliver perishable goods to families in need to ensure none of the resources were wasted.
“It's just been a tremendous outpouring of love and generosity from the community,” Jackson said. “I think we're going to have enough money to build a space to secure our trucks and deter theft in the future.”
Jackson said the trucks were originally going to take several days to repair. However, one of the residents who saw Jackson’s post on social media contacted the owner of Muffler King, Brian Witherspoon. Witherspoon offered to immediately fix the truck for Jackson at the cost of the part. The larger of the two trucks is now fully operational.
“The smaller one is older, it's a diesel, and it requires a little more time gathering the parts,” she said. “It'll also be repaired later in the week.”
Jackson said if both trucks were out of commission for multiple days, it would have a domino effect on all of the families and programs they service including summer meals for students.
“That was our chief concern,” she said. “Many of those items are procured from our retail partners, and we were very concerned about what those backpacks would look like in the next week or two by missing those pickups. We are very relieved at how timely the repairs were done because it kept that from becoming a much longer and bigger issue.”
While video recording of the thief was captured, the thief is unknown. The incident was reported to the Mesquite Police Department where it was assigned to an investigator.
