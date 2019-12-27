New Year's Eve

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead for their New Year’s Eve celebration.

 Photo courtesy of Timur Emek

The City of Forney is hosting its first New Year’s Eve Ball Drop on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in Downtown Forney. Main Street will be closed as friends and neighbors enjoy live music from two local bands and a DJ from KISS 106.1. Several local food trucks will be onsite and while parents are enjoying craft beer and wine, kids can have fun playing giant lawn games like corn hole and Jenga. The New Year’s Eve ball, which is six feet in diameter, will be dropped from a 30-foot-tall mast placed on top of Forney’s two-story City Hall, which is located at 101 E. Main Street. The event is free; concessions are available for purchase.

The evening starts with live music from Rockwall’s School of Rock band, 3 Blocks Away, who recently traveled to San Antonio for an America's Got Talent audition. The event’s headliner is ’90s cover band Booty and the Hoefish. KiddNation DJ Mark Cutz will also spin tunes at the event.

Some of the area’s most popular food trucks will be onsite with both sweet and savory treats: Fire Wagon BBQ, Big D Kettle Corn, 4M Concessions, Misty’s Cake Balls & Sweet Treats, Tiger Shaved Ice and Eno’s Pizza Tavern. Eno’s bartenders will be serving local craft beer, domestic beer and wine.

“We aren’t aware of any other city in the DFW area celebrating the New Year with a Ball Drop,” said Forney Mayor Mary Penn. “We are excited to be offering such a unique way to kick off the New Year and look forward to celebrating with our community.” The event is proudly sponsored by American National Bank.

Visit the event’s Facebook page or website for more information.

