Mesquite ISD will soon have more space for a communication academy, a larger clinic and pharmacy for employees and a new space for the Learning Center.
Mesquite ISD recently purchased a building at 2600 Motley Drive – their old Professional Development Center – which the district has leased for over 20 years.
The purchase was approved on Aug. 9, and the construction plans were approved on Sept. 13.
“An opportunity came to purchase the previous building at a much better price for the district, and it's going to allow us to do a couple things,” Superintendant David Vroonland said.
The district plans to move its technology facilitators and technology specialists from Mesquite High School’s Technology Excellence Center to the new building which will allow for more learning space for Mesquite High School students.
The Learning Center, currently located in the same building as the Teacher Center on Pioneer Road, will also move to the new building which will allow more space for the Mesquite Employee Health Center providing a clinic and pharmacy for City of Mesquite and Mesquite ISD employees.
“We want to do some things around that to even possibly lower some insurance costs,” Vroonland said.
Construction to accommodate the incoming groups is expected to be completed by August 2022. The gym for the Learning Center is expected to be completed August 2023.
