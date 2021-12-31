Changes are coming to the Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus routes.
Effective Jan. 24, DART will alter its bus routes by adding and removing certain stops to increase the frequency of service in high traffic areas. The change in routes is also aimed to increase access to commercial areas by 20%-30%, according to Chief Transport Planner Hans-Michael Ruthe, to ensure commuters get to their jobs more easily. The new routes would be more direct to increase the speed of commutes.
In a Nov. 3 livestream, Robbie Douglas, DART’s assistant marketing and advertising vice president, said this is one of DART’s biggest undertakings, and the routes have not been altered since World War II. DART conducted a two-year study and received commuter feedback to implement a plan that would accommodate North Texas’ growth.
“Being crazy for our customers’ happiness never shuts the door on the future,” Ruthe said to Farmers Branch representatives in a Nov. 19 livestream.
All route numbers will be changing to fit the changes in bus routes.
In addition to the changes in routes, DART plans to also return their hours of service to pre-pandemic levels. All routes will operate seven days a week between 5 a.m. and midnight. The most frequent routes will be open from 4 a.m. to 1 a.m.
DART will also expand its GoLink Zone coverage adding an additional 13 zones to its existing 17.
GoLink is DART's on-demand transit service allowing commuters to reach destinations that buses and railways would not otherwise reach in specific zones. GoLink services can be ordered through DART’s GoPass app or via telephone at (214) 515-7272. Services will cost the same as passes for the buses and trains. Transactions will be contactless, so rides will need to be reserved and paid for in advance.
More in-depth changes to DART’s changes to bus routes can be found at dartzoom.org.
