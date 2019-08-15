Charmed: Capturing little moments

Michele Miller of Charmed Photography in Mesquite was featured in Voyage Dallas Magazine last month. She is a self-taught photographer who loves to capture a laugh, a smile, a hug, and all the moments in between the “perfect” posed shots.
Except for a short time in Garland she has spent her entire life in Mesquite and is a graduate of North Mesquite High. She utilizes all sorts of backdrops, props and more in her work to create unique, memorable photos. Often assisting her on the field are her husband, son and daughter.
How and when did you get your start in photography?
Between my husband and me, we have seven kids and I was always taking pictures of the kids. I was coaching soccer and volunteering on the soccer board and they handed me this brand new, big Canon camera and said, "Here, this is for the pictures for championship day." So I took all the pictures and I thought; why don't I do some action shots next season? They had someone driving me around in a golf cart to get action shots and I'd post them on the website, which I ran, and the parents and kids loved it.
Then someone on the soccer board came to me and asked me to take pictures at a surprise proposal in the middle of a soccer field, and that was it, I was hooked.
Did you get any training?
I took some photography classes at Eastfield College and I'd always bring in my photos to show my teacher and he asked me when I was going to start charging. He said I was too good to do this for free.
Then I started taking businesses classes, kept taking photography classes and started charging for photography in late 2011, and I have been doing it ever since.
My work has evolved; I started out doing families and seniors (photo). Once I got comfortable with that I started doing weddings.
How'd you get started in coaching soccer?
We stopped at a garage sale when my oldest son was four and my son wanted a soccer ball, which he got. I played soccer for years so I was excited about that. He played two seasons in Garland, and then when we moved back to Mesquite we moved him to a Mesquite team. His new coach coached him for about two seasons and one night after practice, he shows up at my door and handed me a box with cones and paperwork and said, "Congratulations, I quit, you're the new coach." He said I was the only parent that knew anything about soccer. That was in the middle of the season, but luckily, we had a division commissioner who taught me how to do everything and by a season or two they asked me to be a commissioner.
It's a lot of work but you get to set your own schedule, and by this time we were coaching another team, my younger son's team. So I thought I'd be a commissioner so I can help with the schedule around the two kids and it just stuck and I never left.
What do you enjoy shooting most?
I just got into doing fairy and princess stuff. I'll go in and put fairy or butterfly wings, adding sparkles, etc.
What is it about photography that speaks to you?
My first husband passed away in 1996; he had diabetes and was on dialysis and it caused him to have a heart attack. He was one of these dads who never wanted his picture taken and now my kids hardly have any pictures of their dad or them with their dad.
I'm a big believer in catching all the little moments because someone somewhere in their family will look at it later.
I've had a lot of pictures be used at memorials, too, including people I've known. I've had to give a couple of dad's the speech that, "Hey, your kids one day will need a good picture of you."
What has been some of your favorite works?
I did a wedding where the bride had four bridesmaids and I get a call about two months after the wedding to schedule a maternity session. The bride and three of her bridesmaid got pregnant the wedding weekend so I did a maternity session with all four of them. Next month we're doing another session with the moms wearing the same color dresses as they wore at the wedding and put the babies in coordinating outfits. That's probably one of my favorites. I love getting to see people and families grow.
What are some of your favorite shooting locations?
Westlake in Mesquite because one of the best things for photography is shade. Also, Westlake is very versatile, it has a lot of foliage, greenery and the pond. Then there's Teddy Bear Park in Highland Park, and the Meyerson Symphony Center in downtown Dallas.
