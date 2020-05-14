City celebrates 5th anniversary of a City Marshals program at Municipal Court

The City of Mesquite recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of its City Marshals program at its Municipal Court. On April 30, 2015 the program was launched to handle all the law enforcement duties associated with the Court and provide enhanced security for those entering the court building. In the five years since the program started, they have safely screened more than 267,000 people entering the Municipal Court Building and performed a variety of other responsibilities including prisoner transports.
City Manager Cliff Keheley said, “The City Marshals program is a tremendous asset. The marshals have had an incredible impact on enhancing the safety of the courtrooms and supporting a variety of other public safety initiatives. I am incredibly proud of City Marshal Michael Meek and all the deputy marshals for growing this program. Their impact on the community has gone beyond the walls of the courtrooms.”
Keheley explained the marshals have also allowed Mesquite police officers, who previously performed court-related duties, to re-focus their attention to patrolling Mesquite streets.
During the past five years, the marshals have participated in National Night Out to promote neighborhood safety and Municipal Court Week to educate the community on court operations. They have also supported public education programs during Alcohol Awareness Month with numerous award-winning activities that have helped convey the impacts of distracted driving.
