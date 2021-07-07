The Mesquite City Council discussed how tax rates could affect public safety at Tuesday's pre-meeting.
The council looked at rough estimate numbers of how possible tax rates might affect the city’s budget, specifically regarding public safety.
The estimated tax rate with no election is projected to be $0.66699 per $100 valuation. This would be a $4 monthly increase for the owner of the average-valued home whose property value has increased. The increase would allow for an estimated 2% increase in staff pay and the hiring of five additional police officers.
The recommended tax rate that would require an election is $0.70862 – the current tax rate – which would be a $10 monthly increase for the average household whose property value has increased. This would allow for a projected 3% increase in staff pay and the addition of 10 police officers and 10 firefighters.
“One of the things I’m encouraging for the base budget is a pay increase for all employees,” City Manager Cliff Keheley said. “We were not able to do that last year, and we need to make sure we have an adequately paid staff not only to keep people but for recruitment in police, fire and general government as well."
Keheley noted that the city is seeing a high turnover in general government, and due to the labor shortage, private companies have raised pay to levels beyond what the city offers. The city currently has 81 open full-time positions. Keheley said the city needed to increase pay to compete with private companies in recruitment and retaining current employees.
The city of Mesquite has a projected growth of around 2,100 people per year if the city were to develop 700 additional homes and an average of three people to reside in each home.
“That population will require a significant number of services,” Keheley said.
The city is looking into acquiring additional four-man engines for the fire departments and building the Trinity Pointe fire station – expected to be operational by October 2025 – to increase the service required for residents and to reduce response times in new developments.
The city also plans to increase staffing of police officers, firefighters and other departments to ensure quality service to residents.
Keheley recommended that police staffing should always remain above 5% more than what is required by the city charter. He also said the city will need to add firefighters every year for the next ten years to keep up with city growth.
“We have to keep in mind that we need strong financial reserves,” Keheley said. “We can do a lot of things today that will have long term consequences when it comes to people and programs that we add.”
The council encourages residents to give public input on what they would like to see the on the city budget. The city will hold a town hall on July 13 and a budget workshop on July 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.