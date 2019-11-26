City Hospital teams up with Toys for Tots for holiday toy drive

As a Dallas-Fort Worth community health provider, City Hospital is partnering with Toys for Tots to give back to children and their families this holiday season. As part of its partnership, City Hospital will be collecting unwrapped toys for children ages 0-12 now through Dec. 8 at all nine of its emergency room care centers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program has been delivering toys to children in need since 1947 and is the largest outreach program in the Department of Defense. The program has since given out more than 566 million toys to more than 258 million children.
“Finding a present under the tree on Christmas morning is an experience every child deserves, and City Hospital’s community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 70 years through our Toys for Tots Program,” said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
City Hospital emergency care centers are open 24/7, making it even more convenient for generous shoppers to drop off their unwrapped gifts for deserving children in the community.
The two Mesquite locations are located at 3400 Gus Thomasson and 1745 N. Beltline Road.
To find other locations, visit cityhospitalemergencycarecenter.com/locations.
