City of Mesquite cancels Mesquite Recycles Day scheduled for May 9

Due to the coronavirus, the Mesquite Recycles Day event scheduled for May 9 is canceled. However, the Citizens Convenience and Recycling Center, 3550 Lawson Road is open to Mesquite residents to drop off recyclable items.
The center is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. All customers must provide proof of Mesquite residency such as a water bill or a valid Texas driver's license.
The center will only accept materials generated from a private residence. The disposal of materials from commercial properties is not permitted. Residents are limited to one visit to the site per month. The types of acceptable items include fencing, furniture, lumber, appliances, automotive batteries, tires (limit 4), small amounts of concrete and bricks, plastic containers, newspapers, magazines, telephone books, chipboard, cardboard, tin, steel, aluminum, glass, all types of metal and electronic waste (computers, monitors, televisions, etc.). Unacceptable items are hazardous materials (pesticides, chemicals, solvents), paint, commercially generated waste, roofing materials, rocks, dirt, oil and other automotive fluids.
Call the Solid Waste Division at 972-216-6285 for questions about the center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.