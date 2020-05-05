City of Mesquite cancels Mesquite Recycles Day scheduled for May 9
Photo courtesy of City of Mesquite

Due to the coronavirus, the Mesquite Recycles Day event scheduled for May 9 is canceled. However, the Citizens Convenience and Recycling Center, 3550 Lawson Road is open to Mesquite residents to drop off recyclable items.

The center is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. All customers must provide proof of Mesquite residency such as a water bill or a valid Texas driver's license. 

The center will only accept materials generated from a private residence. The disposal of materials from commercial properties is not permitted.  Residents are limited to one visit to the site per month.  The types of acceptable items include fencing, furniture, lumber, appliances, automotive batteries, tires (limit 4), small amounts of concrete and bricks, plastic containers, newspapers, magazines, telephone books, chipboard, cardboard, tin, steel, aluminum, glass, all types of metal and electronic waste (computers, monitors, televisions, etc.). Unacceptable items are hazardous materials (pesticides, chemicals, solvents), paint, commercially generated waste, roofing materials, rocks, dirt, oil and other automotive fluids.

Call the Solid Waste Division at 972-216-6285 for questions about the center.

