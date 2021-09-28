park

Mike Anderson thanks the Mesquite City Council for the park-land dedication on Monday.

 Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

A future park will be named to honor a former mayor.

The Mesquite City Council unanimously voted on Monday to dedicate a park to former mayor Mike Anderson to honor his involvement in the community.

The park will be located on Emporium Square near the Sharing Life Community Outreach facility. It will include a soccer field, cricket field and volleyball fields.

In addition to serving as mayor, Anderson has served a variety of roles including a Chamber of Commerce board member, the Dallas Regional Mobility Coalition board member and a Youth Services board member.

While on City Council, he was involved in the reconstruction of US 635 to make Town East more accessible, he expanded retail in Town Center, established a citizens’ police academy and established a quality of life board among other achievements.

“I’m very honored and privileged that the park will be named after Mike Anderson because I’ve been around long enough to remember him and all of the great things he’s done for this city,”  Councilmember Sherry Wisdom said.

She said the reason she was on the city council was to fight for her constituents and keep the land on Emporium Square designated as park-land.

