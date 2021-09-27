As the city’s new trash ordinance goes into effect on Oct. 1, the city considers standardizing trash bins throughout the city.
Because the city will require trash to be put in city-approved bins, City Manager Cliff Keheley and Public Works director Curt Cassidy discussed with the City Council the idea of issuing bins to residents for $75.
According to the proposal, while current Mesquite residents will have an option to be issued a trash bin, new residents would be required to purchase a bin. Dallas County residents will receive a 45-gallon bin while Kaufman County residents would receive 95-gallon bins.
While Dallas County residents and existing residents will keep their twice weekly pickup, new Kaufman County residents were proposed to receive service once a week.
Cassidy said this would be to keep rates down over time.
The City Council was against the plan due to the cost and weight of the bins – specifically the 95-gallon bins as well as the once-a-week service.
“I get the sense that it would cost more to have a bureaucratic system than it would to just give the bins away for free,” Councilmember Miklos said.
Upon further discussion, councilmembers and city staff looked into having residents pay for the bins over time rather than requiring the $75 to be paid at once.
While the City Council will not meet until after the ordinance takes effect, city staff was encouraged to rethink bin standardization.
