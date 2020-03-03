City of Mesquite honors 2019 Volunteers

Recently, the city of Mesquite honored community volunteers for their outstanding service in 2019. The city’s active volunteer force recorded over 76,000 service hours in total, and 82 of those volunteers gave in excess of 100 hours to benefit city programs and services.
Mesquite recognized four volunteers with a Lifetime Service Award, including Ron Abraham, Stephanie Graham, Steven Switzer and Jenny Vajo. Each of these volunteers reached the 4,000-hour service mark, working to make a difference in the lives of the people who live, work and play in Mesquite.
Each department recognized outstanding service from the following Volunteers of the Year:
- Animal Shelter – John Chaney
- Code Ambassadors – James Shoemake and Fel Bolton
- Convention and Visitors Bureau – Steven Switzer
- Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association- Steven Switzer
- Fire Corps – Jerry Wascom
- R.A.C.E.S. – Cody Pollard
- Historic Mesquite – Suanne Toupal
- Keep Mesquite Beautiful – Terri White
- Library – Susan Harding
- Reflections Community Chorus – Judy Adams
- Evans Senior Center – Carlean Saffold
- Goodbar Senior Center – Tommie Redwine
- Rutherford Senior Center – Ellen Nelson
Residents interested in volunteering in Mesquite during 2020 can apply by contacting City departments or visiting cityofmesquite.com/volunteer.
