City of Mesquite Human Resources to offer free job assistance program

In an effort to promote employment opportunities in the Mesquite community, the City of Mesquite Human Resources Department will launch a new program to provide those in the community on the hunt for a job with personalized training. There will be a free resume writing and interviewing skills assistance program on Monday, Feb. 24, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Mesquite Main Library, 300 W Grubb Drive. Seating is limited. To make a reservation, the public may call Human Resources at 972-216-6322.
“We are excited to provide this job seeking training to the public. Our staff will sit down with each participant to have conversations about their resume. And, we will discuss tips and tactics to use in interviews. Our goal is to make Mesquite a more employable community,” said Rick French, director of Human Resources.
French did state that this program will help support the City Council’s goal of a Vibrant Economy with building more qualified job seekers.
This new program will offer attendees private one-on-one training to learn skills on writing a resume. Attendees will also have access to the newest trends on interviews. The Human Resources Department has plans to build on the new program and offer future training on other job application topics. For more information, contact Leslie Davis at 972-216-6322.
