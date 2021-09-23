Residents are encouraged to compete in a city cleanup challenge spanning through Oct. 31.
The city of Mesquite is taking part in the first North Texas Community Cleanup Challenge on Wednesday, a program from the North Central Texas Council of Governments. The challenge extends a friendly competition between member cities to find out which municipality’s residents can pick up the most litter.
“It basically functions as a mayor's challenge where all of the cities in our region encourage everyone to get outside in their cities and clean up to address the appearance of their neighborhood,” Selket Daese, Keep Mesquite Beautiful program administrator said.
The winning city takes home a trophy.
On Saturday, the city will host its biannual Trash Bash which will help in the city’s cleanup competition.
“We have 450 volunteers for this event, and I have a couple of other cleanups scheduled after that,” Daese said. “All of it counts, so we're excited to have that.
Last year, the city cleaned up 4,000 pounds of litter from the streets. Daese said she hopes to at least meet that number this year.
Mayor Bruce Archer said the cleanup competition fits into the Clean City initiative by providing regional awareness on taking ownership over the appearance of one’s neighborhood.
