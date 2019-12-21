City of Mesquite receives 2019 Planning Excellence Award

The City of Mesquite Planning Department was awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Planning Excellence at the Dec. 16 City Council meeting. Mesquite is one of only 40 cities in Texas to receive this recognition from the Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association. There are more than 1,200 cities in Texas which puts Mesquite in the top three percent.
“The certificate recognizes the professional planning standards demonstrated by the planning staff and the funding and support shown by the City Council and Planning & Zoning Commission,” said Mesquite City Manager, Cliff Keheley.
Director of Planning and Development Services, Jeff Armstrong, said, “We are pleased to receive this recognition. The community’s work on the recently adopted Comprehensive Plan and the support for that Plan from the City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission were a significant factor in being recognized. We are grateful for the support of the community and Mesquite’s elected and appointed officials.”
Every year, the Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association recognizes cities for increasing awareness of professional planning, meeting certain professional requirements, enhancing citizen and neighborhood recognition of planning efforts, encouraging the funding of professional training and aiding in economic development and community image.
