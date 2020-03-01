The city of Mesquite will hold four public meetings inviting citizens to help create a new Community Development Grant Consolidated Plan. Every five years, the city must complete a new Consolidated Plan to determine how Community Development Block Grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be used. The current plan will expire at the end of September and an updated plan is due to HUD by Aug. 16.

The Consolidated Plan is designed to help the city assess affordable housing, community improvement needs and help guide project decisions. Programs and services supported by the federal grant must generally benefit low- and moderate- income persons.

Citizen participation is a vital step in determining the city’s needs and priorities. The city will be holding four public meetings to receive feedback on housing, public services and infrastructure projects in Mesquite. The meetings will be held at the following locations and times:

Tuesday, March 10                 Mesquite Main Library, 300 W. Grubb Drive

12 – 1 p.m.                 

Tuesday, March 17                 Mesquite ISD, 3819 Towne Crossing Boulevard, Admin Building

6 – 7 p.m.

Monday, March 23                 Evans Seniors Center, 1116 Hillcrest Street

10 – 11 a.m.

Thursday, March 26                North Branch Library, 2600 Oates Drive

6 – 7 p.m.

Spanish translation will be available at the Thursday, March 26 meeting. If residents are unable to attend a meeting, they can contact Ruby Butler at rbutler@cityofmesquite.com or 972-216-6425.

