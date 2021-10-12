Issuance of 2022 property tax bills will be delayed pending the 2021 tax election.
This includes taxes levied by the city of Mesquite, Mesquite ISD and Public Improvement District assessments for Polo Ridge Ranch, Heartland Town Center, Iron Horse and Polo Ridge Ranch. This will not affect the due date which will remain Feb. 1. Payments not received by Feb. 1 will render resident accounts delinquent.
The city’s new budget includes additions for public safety, city streets and cybersecurity. Additions include 15 new police and fire positions, more funding for street and alley maintenance and better protection of electronic data. While the property tax rate will remain the same as last year, because of increased property values, the city will see increased revenues. This is how the city proposes to pay for these additional services. State law requires that Mesquite voters approve this year’s tax rate which exceeds the 3.5% voter-approval tax rate.
If the proposed rate is approved by voters, the average homeowner would pay around $10 more per month in city taxes based on the average property value in Mesquite. The tax rate would not impact property owners who have qualified for the Age 65 or Older Homestead Exemption with their property appraiser. Voter approval of Proposition A will provide revenue for the approved budget that allocates funds for five additional Mesquite Police Officer positions to increase neighborhood patrols, 10 additional Mesquite Fire Department positions for faster and safer response times for calls for service, $750,000 in additional funding for repairs of city streets and alleys and Improved security from cyberattacks of City computers that have sensitive data and access to operations as well as the public’s personal information.
The city proposes a $0.70862 per $100 property valuation. This is higher than the voter-approval tax rate. Last year, the ad valorem tax rate in the City of Mesquite, Texas, was $0.70862 per $100 valuation.
Early voting is Oct. 18 through 29. Election Day is Nov. 2.
