In response to the coronavirus pandemic situation, the City of Mesquite will make the following temporary adjustments to its services beginning March 23:
- The March 23 Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting will be held by conference call.
- The April 6 City Council Meeting has been canceled.
- Collection of residential recycling will be discontinued until further notice, and recyclable items will be included in the normal solid waste collection service to maximize staffing and service to all customers.
- Mesquite Animal Shelter will remain open, however will operate with social distancing practices with no more than 10 customers in the facility at any given time.
- Social distancing will be implemented for customer payments in the water utility billing office and tax office at City Hall, as well as with building and rental property inspections.
- Mesquite City Hall, located at 757 N. Galloway Ave., has a drive-through payment box located near the front of the building that will accept payments by cash and check to the city for any type of service and customers can use www.cityofmesquite.com/payments to make online payments.
Subscription to a new Coronavirus Updates email/text notification system is available in the Alert Center at www.cityofmesquite.com/NotifyMe and for current City of Mesquite updates, visit www.cityofmesquite.com/Coronavirus.
