In 2018, Mesquite ISD created an Athletics Hall of Honor to recognize athletes, coaches and special supporters to its first century plus of excellence. Its 2019 class of inductees, selected through a nomination process, has been named:

ATHLETES

Tarell Brown - North Mesquite High School Football 2000-02

Amy Hooks - North Mesquite High School Softball 2004-07

Jamie Hullett - Mesquite High School Girls Golf 1991-95

Greg Lautenslager - North Mesquite High School Cross Country/Track 1975-76

COACHES

Donna Capps - North Mesquite High School Girls Basketball Coach

Charles Qualls -North Mesquite High School Football Coach/MISD Athletic Director

LEGACY MEMBERS

Dennis Hart - North Mesquite High School Athletic Trainer

David Sherrard - Mesquite High School Football Alum/Richardson Police Officer/Killed-in-Action

Bucky Taylor - Mesquite High School Athletic Trainer

TEAMS

Mesquite High School Football Team - 1974 State Finalist

Poteet High School Boys Cross Country - 1990, 1991 & 1993 State Champions; 1992 Bronze Medalists

“We are so excited to announce our second set of 11 members as we continue to recognize our former players, coaches and supporters who have poured so much into Mesquite ISD Athletics,” said Athletic Director Kody Groves. “It is such an honor to get to celebrate their legacy with them in this special way. We are appreciative of all they have done and continue to do for Mesquite ISD.”

These new Hall of Honor members will be formally inducted Friday, Oct. 11.

For more information, visit mesquitehallofhonor.org.

