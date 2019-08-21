In 2018, Mesquite ISD created an Athletics Hall of Honor to recognize athletes, coaches and special supporters to its first century plus of excellence. Its 2019 class of inductees, selected through a nomination process, has been named:
ATHLETES
Tarell Brown - North Mesquite High School Football 2000-02
Amy Hooks - North Mesquite High School Softball 2004-07
Jamie Hullett - Mesquite High School Girls Golf 1991-95
Greg Lautenslager - North Mesquite High School Cross Country/Track 1975-76
COACHES
Donna Capps - North Mesquite High School Girls Basketball Coach
Charles Qualls -North Mesquite High School Football Coach/MISD Athletic Director
LEGACY MEMBERS
Dennis Hart - North Mesquite High School Athletic Trainer
David Sherrard - Mesquite High School Football Alum/Richardson Police Officer/Killed-in-Action
Bucky Taylor - Mesquite High School Athletic Trainer
TEAMS
Mesquite High School Football Team - 1974 State Finalist
Poteet High School Boys Cross Country - 1990, 1991 & 1993 State Champions; 1992 Bronze Medalists
“We are so excited to announce our second set of 11 members as we continue to recognize our former players, coaches and supporters who have poured so much into Mesquite ISD Athletics,” said Athletic Director Kody Groves. “It is such an honor to get to celebrate their legacy with them in this special way. We are appreciative of all they have done and continue to do for Mesquite ISD.”
These new Hall of Honor members will be formally inducted Friday, Oct. 11.
For more information, visit mesquitehallofhonor.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.