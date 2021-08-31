All lanes of westbound I-30 near the I-30/I-635 interchange will be closed on Thursday evening, Sept. 2 to perform bridge work.
Closures of certain direct connectors and all lanes of Galloway Avenue over I-30 will also be required, in addition to the mainlane closures.
At 9 p.m., eastbound I-30 will be reduced to one lane between Gus Thomasson Road and Galloway Avenue. All lanes of northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue will also be closed at I-30. Northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue drivers will use Barnes Bridge Road, Morningside Drive, Northwest Drive and Oates Drive to access Galloway.
At 10 p.m., all lanes of westbound I-30 between Galloway Avenue and Gus Thomasson Road. Westbound mainlane traffic will be detoured to take the exit to Galloway Avenue (Exit 57) and remain on the frontage road. Drivers will be able to access westbound I-30 using the entrance ramp after Gus Thomasson Road.
All closures will be restored by 5 a.m. on Friday.
Drivers are advised to plan commutes in advance or seek alternate routes to avoid unexpected delays. All scheduled work and closures are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
The 635 East Project is a $1.7 billion design-build operation owned and managed by the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT). The goal of the 11-mile project is to improve mobility, operations and safety on Interstate 635 in Dallas County. Construction includes the addition of a mainlane in each direction, building continuous frontage roads along the corridor and reconstruction of the interchange at I-635 and I-30. Construction began in early 2020 with an anticipated completion date of late 2024. The 635 East Project is part of the Texas Clear Lanes initiative by TxDOT to address growing traffic congestion in the state.
