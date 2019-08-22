During the Aug. 12 Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting, Kammi Green, culture design strategist for Engage2learn, gave the board an update on the preK-2 coaching initiative that was rolled out in 2017.
According to the presentation, 2019 is the last year they’re coaching 120 teachers, and moving forward they’ll focus on supporting new coaches. Additionally, this has expanded to grades 3-12.
“You have not only literacy coaches that have gone through the academy, but you also have coaches in those other grade levels as well that are supporting teachers from all subject areas,” Green said.
“Our teachers get to have intentional, focused conversations about their lesson plans,” said Rutherford Principal Casey Wilburn in a video presentation.
“Having a coach has been valuable. The most beneficial thing is having somebody that I can bounce ideas off of,” said teacher Dennice Bradford. “So I’ve got a lot of different ideas for using different technology in different stations and groups in my classroom. I just gain more organization over how to go through the process so kids know what to do, when they’re supposed to do it. “
“Coaching has benefited me in many ways. It has taught me how to better communicate with my students and really provide an environment that’s more beneficial for them,” teacher Ashley Hall added.
Green said they also looked at the diagnostic reading assessment that the district gives three times a year.
“Looking at grades K-2 for both English and Spanish we saw an average growth of 9.5 percent of students reading on grade level,” she said.
Data also showed third grade STAAR reading scores have increased in approaches grade level, meets grad level and masters grade level.
To find out more about teaching coaching, visit engage2learn.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.