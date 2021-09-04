Deeadra Brown is the new principal at John D. Horn High School. She has a career in education spanning a total of 27 years. She began her career as a health and PE teacher and coach in Amarillo ISD in 1994. Brown moved to the Dallas Metroplex in 1996 and joined DeSoto ISD, where she worked for 17 years. She spent 10 years as a teacher and coach at DeSoto High School, followed by two years as a campus dean and five years as an assistant principal at the DeSoto ISD Freshman Campus. Brown was hired in Irving ISD in 2013 and served as an assistant principal at MacArthur High School for one year, principal at Barbara Cardwell Career Preparatory Center for three years and principal at MacArthur High School for the past four years.
How did you become a principal at John D. Horn High School?
I have family out East and I have been contemplating a move to be closer to family.
What's been most rewarding about being principal?
Watching students grow, mature, and graduate are the most rewarding parts of being a principal.
What district were you working with prior?
Irving ISD.
What inspired you to want to be a principal?
I have had several strong role models around me that inspired me to follow in their footsteps.
What have been some of the greatest challenges?
Most recently, COVID-19 has been one of the greatest challenges in education. Teachers and administrators are in a race to close learning gaps, while keeping in mind our students have been socially and emotionally traumatized during the pandemic.
What do you look most forward to working at Horn?
I look most forward to seeing the smiles of the students and teachers.
What has been the single greatest moment of your career?
The greatest single moment of my career was working at an alternative campus. At the campus, the teachers and I helped increase student achievement significantly.
From your perspective, how has education changed since the pandemic?
Since the pandemic, technology has become a staple in all students' education.
What are some positive changes?
Technology has been used for individualized learning, has provided a continuous learning platform, and has allowed teachers to become creative in facilitating their lessons.
What do you feel are more negative changes?
Technology inequities were brought to light during the pandemic. School districts quickly discovered many families did not have access to internet and smart devices. In addition, not all parents were prepared to support technical assistance or online lessons for their student.
What do you enjoy doing beyond work?
I enjoy traveling and trying new cuisines.
