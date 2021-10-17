CaptainDoug Yates is a police officer with over 26 years of police experience at the Mesquite Police Department. He has experience in patrol, criminal investigations, tactical, detentions, recruitment, training, technical services and firearms instruction. Yates holds a master peace officer license as well as a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement instructor certificate. He received his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and his Master of Science in Applied Criminology from A&M Commerce University. He has been a police captain since 2012 and will be promoted to Assistant Chief on Oct. 19.
How did you get in your line of work?
Policing is always something I was interested in. I originally looked at being a Game Warden as I like the outdoors, but ultimately landed on a local police job.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Years ago, I responded to a domestic violence call. My fellow officers and I showed up and contacted a young girl who had escaped the abuse in her house by climbing down a bed sheet from a second story window. We were able to make entry and prevent further assault to a female victim that was still inside. An arrest was made. In police work you don’t always get to help people and see the result. That day stands out as a memory of when we were able to help someone and get a conviction on an abusive suspect.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
I moved to Texas from Oklahoma as a teenager. I have lived here ever since.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
My family spent a lot of time on vacation in Colorado. I remember riding dirt bikes in the mountains from a young age. I still go there regularly to off-road and see the scenery.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
Favorite is hard to say, but I have visited Martinez the most over the years.
What's your favorite movie?
I would say that « Unforgiven » with Clint Eastwood is my favorite movie of all time.
Tell our readers about your family.
I am married with one teenage boy. My wife also works for the police department as a recruiter.
What are your hobbies?
I enjoy outdoor activities such as camping and rockclimbing.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Water! You can last over a month with just water. I am a realist.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
Even after 26 years in law enforcement, I still get nervous when the police get behind me in traffic. I assume it is a respect thing for the badge.
