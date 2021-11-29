James E. Huckaby, Mesquite ISD’s executive director of risk management and operations joined the district 30 years ago. Huckaby led the district’s risk management program including property and casualty insurance, safety, workers’ compensation, environmental compliance, unemployment benefits and litigation claim management. Huckaby also manages the district’s warehouse operations and administrative duties associated with custodial services, inventory and distribution, records management, crossing guards and security guards.
Huckaby is credited with establishing the Mesquite ISD Risk Management Department, recognized as one of the most innovative and effective among public employers. He has been cited as one of the “Top 10” Public Risk Managers in America in a study published by American City & County Magazine.
A past recipient of the Public Risk Management Association’s prestigious “National Risk Manager of the Year Award” and Texas PRIMA Chapter “Texas Risk Manager of the Year Award,” Huckaby served as past president of both the National Public Risk Management Association and the Texas Public Risk Management Association. In November 2021, the Texas Public Risk Management Association awarded Huckaby the “Chapter Service Award” in recognition of his leadership, commitment and outstanding service.
Huckaby currently serves as a public representative and officer on the Texas Life and Health Insurance Guaranty Association Board of Directors. Huckaby is a long-standing member and past president of the Mesquite Rotary Club. He has served on numerous state and local boards. Huckaby has been a frequent presenter at national and state insurance conferences for the past 25 years.
Huckaby received both his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Texas A&M University-Commerce. He holds the designations of Associate of Risk Management (ARM) and Associate in Risk Management – Public Entities (ARM-P)
How did you get into your line of work?
After receiving my Master of Science degree from Texas A&M University-Commerce, I initially began my career with the City of Garland as an environmental health specialist. After several years in this position, I was promoted to safety manager and assistant risk manager. I later served as interim risk manager for eight months during a hiring freeze. However, Mesquite ISD came calling during the freeze and recruited me to establish the district’s Risk Management Department.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Becoming a recipient of the Public Risk Management Association’s prestigious “National Risk Manager of the Year Award” in 2011.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
Yes - I’m a native of Waco, Texas.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Going on family trips and family game nights.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
Bob's Steak & Chop House.
What's your favorite movie?
Harlem Nights or Rudy.
Tell our readers about your family.
I have been a longtime resident of Mesquite for 38 years and have been married to Janice Huckaby for 40 years. I’m also the father of two sons, Christopher and Stephen, and the proud grandfather of two granddaughters, Layla and Lyric.
What are your hobbies?
Traveling, attending/watching sporting events, watching movies and playing dominoes.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
My cell phone.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I don’t like cheese, and I sometimes cry watching movies with happy and sad endings.
