Joshua Johnson was diagnosed with Autism at the age of 3. From that diagnosis, Johnson engaged in a number of private therapies including speech, occupational therapy and physical therapy. He was engaged in a lot of sports activities like horseback riding where he won several ribbons, taekwondo where he earned a black belt. He also did tennis, bowling, basketball, but he found his love in swimming.
How did you get into swimming?
My mom took me to swim lessons when
I was 11 years old, for safety reasons. I really loved it because it is relaxing and makes me feel less stressed. I have been swimming ever since then.
What’s been your greatest moment on the swim team?
Going to the regionals swim meet twice.
What are some challenges you’ve faced in swimming?
It has been challenging to swim faster, so I can get my best, lowest time.
How long have you lived in Mesquite?
I have lived in Mesquite all of my life.
What is your fondest memory?
My best memory is going to Florida for a family reunion this past December.
A great memory from swimming is meeting my teammates, improving my swim times and winning metals.
What is your favorite area restaurant?
On The Border
What’s your favorite movie?
I have a lot of favorite movies, but one of them is “Are We There Yet?”
What are your hobbies?
I like watching Nascar racing, listening to music, NBA games, drawing, cooking and playing video games.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn’t live without?
My computer or cell phone, so I could listen to my music, watch shows and play games.
Tell our readers something about you that they could never guess to be true?
I’m part of the Region 10 Special Olympics team, and I am going to Nationals for the USA Games to represent Texas in Orlando, FL, this June, swimming.
Also, my dream is to go to UNT and get a degree in Sports Management. I’ve already applied and hope that I get in!
