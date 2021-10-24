Lonna L. Jackson is an Assistant Dean at Vanguard High School in Mesquite ISD. From now through Nov. 19, any MISD student in eighth grade may submit an interest form in Skyward at mesquiteisd.org to enroll in one of 16 different programs of study offered at Vanguard for the 2022-23 school year. Jackson is in her 22nd year in education, having previously served as a middle school English teacher, middle school assistant principal and high school assistant and associate principal. She earned her bachelor’s in English and master’s in educational leadership from Henderson State University.
How did you get in your line of work?
My mother, Lonnie Ruth Gentry, and my senior English teacher, Beverly Slavens, played integral roles in my decision to become an educator. Mrs. Slavens ignited my passion for Language Arts, and my mother, who was an elementary and middle school teacher, encouraged me to become an inspiration to others through the field of education. I began my teaching career in the Texarkana ISD and taught 7th grade Reading and Writing. I moved to Mesquite in 2005 and taught one year of 8th grade Reading. I then transitioned into the role of Assistant Principal.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
The greatest gift was watching my first class of scholars graduate from high school. That was an unforgettable class. They reinforced my love for teaching and to witness them walk across the stage, offered validation that I was meant to serve as an influence and dedicated advocate for others.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
I’m a proud Arkansan. I was born and raised in Arkadelphia, AR, and I attended Henderson State University. It’s a small, quaint city that I’m proud to call home. I must admit, though, I’ve loved being a Texan for the past 22 years.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Growing up, I loved riding to the country in the back of my daddy’s blue Dodge Ram to pick blackberries at my Big Mama’s house. My sister and I also loved to savor the nectar off the honeysuckles in our back yard. The fondest memory, though, was enjoying eating hot biscuits with sorghum molasses and country ham every weekend by my daddy’s side. Yep! I’m a big Daddy’s Girl!
What's your favorite area restaurant?
I’m really indecisive, but any restaurant that serves delicious seafood or exotic dishes is my favorite restaurant.
What's your favorite movie?
This might sound unbelievable, but I really don’t have a favorite movie. I do, however, have a favorite television show – Golden Girls! I’ve been a Golden Girls fan since middle school. I also enjoy watching Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D.
Tell our readers about your family.
My husband, Lewis, and I celebrated 12 years of marriage on 7/11. He has the kindest spirit and is a wonderful husband and an even better father. We have two children, Madilyn (10) and Trace (8). Madilyn is our creative child who loves to sing, draw, dance, and experiment with technology and science, and Trace is our quiet and studious, yet hilarious one who excels in soccer, basketball, and flag football. I have an older sister, Lonese, and two nephews and two nieces. One unique thing about us is that my sister, my daughter, and I all share the same birthday – Nov. 8.
What are your hobbies?
Any day is a great day when I go shopping! I also enjoy spending time with my family, close friends, and sorority sisters. Trying new restaurants, traveling, and writing are some of my favorite pastimes, as well. I also played the violin for 13 years, and I look forward to beginning lessons again.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
It would definitely have to be my faith.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess.
Many people don’t know that I minored in Spanish in college. In addition to teaching English, I taught Spanish 1 my first two years of teaching.
