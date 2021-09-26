Public Service Officer follows father’s footsteps in law enforcement
Matt Barnes will have been with the Mesquite police department for 23 years come November. He started off in detention and worked there for 12 years. Barnes then became an impound officer until 2016 when he became a public service officer.
How did you get into your line of work?
I would have to say it's kind of a family business. My father was in law enforcement as a police officer for 37 years. He retired in 2016. When I grew up, I knew that was what I wanted to do. Even though I'm not a police officer, I still believe I'm fully involved in law enforcement just as much as anyone else.
What has been your greatest career moment to date?
I think it was moving to the public service professional position. We do a lot of things. Our main goal is to assist the police officers with the minor and some emergency calls, so they can be more readily available to handle some of the more serious emergencies. We patrol and help people on the side of the road who run out of gas or have a flat tire and stuff like that. It's really nice to be that ray of sunshine when people are having car trouble, and we're able to help them get back on the road, so they can go where they need to go. It's rewarding being out on the streets and answering some of the calls. I really love it.
What city are you from?
I'm from Forney, Texas, and I've been there for most of my life. For about a year and a half, I lived in Mesquite in an apartment, but I had to get back to Forney. There's nothing wrong with Mesquite, but I didn't like being in an apartment. Other than that, I've been there all my life. I went to school there, I graduated from there, and I'm still there today.
What is your fondest childhood memory?
I really love hunting and fishning outdoors. Some of my fondest childhood memories were growing up with my father taking me hunting and fishing -- just being outside. In my terms, we called it the deer lease, and that's where I learned how to drive a stick shift. My dad would put me in the old jeep when I was 12, 13 and 14 years old, and I'd be out there driving a jeep all around the property looking for deer and keeping our deer lease up. I think about that a lot lately. It was some of the best times of my life.
What is your favorite restaurant in Mesquite?
I'm a foodie. I love my food, but if I had to pick the best one, I would say it's Johnny Carino's. There's not many left around here. There used to be one in Mesquite. The closest one is in Waxahachie. Last year for my birthday, I wanted some Johnny Carino's, so we took the trip out to Waxahachie to have some, and it's my favorite. I like Italian and Cajun food.
What's your favorite movie?
I'll have to bring out my nerdy side. I'm a big Star Wars fan, and I love Marvel. Anything Star Wars or Marvel, I'm all over it.
What are your hobbies?
If you ask my wife, she'll say I have a lot of hobbies. I like hunting and fishing. I enjoy Woodstock. I enjoy building and tinkering with things. It's an unlimited list. I hunt with a gun and with a bow and arrow. I'm really involved with that. I love being with my family. That's what makes it a good thing. Like with my father, I take my kids out, and we do the same things I did with my dad, and it's really enjoyable.
Do you prefer hunting with a bow and arrow or gun?
I mostly deer hunt and hog hunt, and for the longest time, it was only rifle hunting. The last 10 years, I got into bow hunting, and I've been bow hunting for a while. Now my son's 13, and I've been giving him more opportunities to hunt with a bow. I have a crossbow now, and we've been doing more of that.
If you were on a deserted island, what's one thing you couldn't live without?
Realistically, I would say I'd have to have a good knife. If I had a good knife with me, I could whittle and make anything I need to help me survive. Though something I couldn't live without...I like my Dr. Pepper. There's something to be said about a Dr. Pepper with a Reese's cup. That's my favorite go-to snack.
Tell our readers something about yourself they would never guess to be true.
I'm an old softie. I'm 6-foot four and about 280 ponds. I'm a big, grumpy guy sometimes. My wife and kids make fun of me because I'll get into a movie, and something will pull at my heartstrings. I'll be tearing up at a movie, and my wife and kids will start laughing because we've seen the movie a hundred times, but it'll still get me every time.
