Mike Jasso joined the MISD team with 28 years of service in education in the DFW area. He started his career in Dallas ISD as a teacher and coach. His leadership roles include principal at Haltom High School; principal at Watauga Middle School in Watauga, Texas; and assistant principal at Coppell High School, where he later served as principal. Before coming to Mesquite ISD last summer, he served as the executive director of Berkner Learning Community in Richardson ISD.
How did you get in your line of work?
I enjoyed school and benefitted from great adults on that journey that helped guide me. It was an easy choice for me to want to have a similar impact for others.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
There are so many great moments, but if it has to be whittled down to one, being the High School Principal who shakes hands with each graduate as they cross the stage. A true milestone moment.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
Yes, I am a proud native Texan from Balmorhea, Texas, in far west Texas. Population 600.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Relationships and experiences with my friends and family. My life has been blessed with great people. I usually think of fun times in athletics learning valuable life lessons.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
There is not one particular favorite restaurant, but I am a fan of bbq. Being new to Mesquite, I’m looking forward to trying Mesquite BBQ soon.
What's your favorite movie?
Back to the Future
Tell our readers about your family.
My wife, Susan, and I have been married 26 years and we have one son, Ethan, who is a student at Texas Tech. #WreckEm
What are your hobbies?
I love exercise of all kinds. That is probably because I grew up playing sports. Attending sporting events or concerts is also fun. My family likes to travel across the country, and I also like to read and learn.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Tough question. Access to college and pro football.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
Maybe people would be surprised to know I lettered in several sports in high school. That was the benefit of going to a very small school where you played everything.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.