Patrick King is a Mesquite police officer and an advocate for community policing. He was born and raised in the Dallas area. After going to A&M University, he became a Texas peace officer for the city of Lancaster before joining the city of Mesquite in 2016.
How did you get in your line of work?
I had been out of college for about two years. The majority of my friends were first responders (Police Officers and Firefighters). They all suggested I attempt the field knowing how I had and have a passion for helping others who need help. I applied in 2014 and became a Texas Peace Officer for the City of Lancaster and lateraled over in 2016 to the City of Mesquite.
What's been your most significant career moment to date?
My most significant career moment would probably be one of my recent accomplishments. I am huge on community policing. I do my best to keep our community accountable, but I also believe in redemption. Through my daily patrol, I met a homeless person who was down on his luck. With the help of Social Services provided, I could network and get him involved in a program that could get him his apartment and a new job. I didn’t do anything other than keep the two connected and maybe provide a meal for him and there, but to see someone’s life take a change for the better and be happy to see me have confirmed to me that I am serving with a purpose.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
Yes, I was born and raised in Texas. I am a product of the inner city Dallas area. I was born the South Dallas and raised in the Pleasent Grove area. I went to Skyline High School and College at Prairie View A&M University.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
While growing up in Texas in the summers and for holidays, my parents would take me to East Texas, where they were born and raised. I would spend days on our farm and learn history and intriguing facts. I honestly feel those summers created my interest in serving my community and society.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
Being a Texas man, I love Texas Road House. Anytime I can break away and order a good steak and have a side of rolls will make for a fantastic day.
What's your favorite movie?
One of my favorite movies is Remember the Titans. I love an excellent factual story, and who doesn’t love a good football movie.
Tell our readers about your family.
My family is very vast. I am from Dallas, but my family ranges from East Texas, Shreveport, and Oklahoma.
What are your hobbies?
One of my most enjoyable hobbies is reading, writing, and listening to music. You can find me sitting on the patio reading a good book while just unwinding to something amazing to listen along. I also enjoy doing my own home projects, such as fixing things around the house and doing yard work,
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
I would have to have my music. Listening to music I feel can transport you to anywhere you want to go. There have been times where a simple song can make a rainy day feel like the sun is out. With my music, I think I would be able to make it.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
My grandmother had a recreation center named after her; The Janie C Turner Recreation Center in the Pleasant Grove area. I was young when they dedicated the center after her, but it was also one of the greatest experiences in my life. To see someone being recognized for their hard work and dedication to their community.
