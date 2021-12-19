Randy Lewallyn is a Poteet High School Alumnus and executive director of the Mesquite ISD Education Foundation. He helps facilitate funding for projects and programs outside the district's budget through a grant application process. Lewallyn plays a key role in organizing galas and concert fundraisers featuring artists like Smokey Robinson, Eddie B. and others.
How did you get in your line of work?
I started my career in college athletics but decided to pursue a career in my degree field, Sports & Recreation Management. This led me to internship opportunities in professional golf event operations, one of which was the Byron Nelson PGA event in Dallas. The tournament is produced by the Salesmanship Club of Dallas, which is a non-profit organization. I then worked for 11 years for the Texas Stampede, a world-class professional rodeo and concert series in Dallas. Children’s Medical Center of Dallas was the beneficiary. My experience putting on large events with a charitable emphasis led me back home to Mesquite and the Mesquite ISD Education Foundation.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Coming back home to Mesquite, where I grew up, 12 years into my career would be hard to beat. I’ve been the Executive Director of the Mesquite ISD Education Foundation for about 10 years. I’m very proud of the work we do to support our teachers and students. I love the opportunity to bring world-class musical entertainers to Mesquite for our annual Gala & Concert. This year Pat Benatar & Neil Girardo will headline the gala and concert on February 26, 2022 at Mesquite Arena. I’ve stated this more times than I can remember, and I truly mean it, the Mesquite ISD Education Foundation Board of Directors is incredible. Incredible people with a passion for serving MISD teachers and students. We also have an outstanding and very important synergy with the school district leadership.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
Yes, born and raised in Texas. I spent the first eight years of my life in east Dallas. My family moved to Mesquite just before 4th grade. My mom still lives in Mesquite today. My wife and I both grew up in Mesquite and her parents still live here as well.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
I have many fond childhood memories. Most of my time was spent with family, playing sports or at church with great friends. Spending countless hours with my friends on the sand volleyball court at my church is a very fond memory from my childhood. Taking trips with my family too. We would spend two weeks in Arkansas at my Papa’s house every summer and had the best time.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
I’m not going to mention my true favorite restaurant because it’s a local place that I don’t want many people to know about. Fast food, I go with Whataburger for sure. My family and I love Campisi’s on Mockingbird in Dallas.
What's your favorite movie?
I love The Godfather I & II. Part III is just ok.
Tell our readers about your family.
My wife Allison is a Mesquite native and Poteet High School graduate, like me. She has worked in Mesquite ISD for many years and is currently an Advanced Academic Specialist at Poteet High School. I’m very blessed and thankful to be associated with Allison, as she gives me instant credibility, not to mention she’s beautiful inside and out. We have a 13-year-old daughter named Clara Beth that lights up the room. She’s sweet and talented, loves to dance, cheer, plays volleyball, loves being on stage and spending time with her friends. We have a 14-year-old dog named BoBo that we love.
What are your hobbies?
The sport of volleyball has been a part of my life since high school, as a player, coach and club director. Currently I help a local volleyball club by helping run youth clinics, which I love because I get to teach the fundamentals. I love music and can play the guitar. I love playing golf with my friends, although I’m a very average golfer.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Sunscreen and/or something that I could use to start a fire.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I sing and play guitar at an occasional wedding or funeral, but not very often, which might be a sign of my ability.
