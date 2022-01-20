Russ Weeks grew up in Mesquite and attended Joe Lawrence Elementary, Vanston Middle School and North Mesquite High School. He was also a member of the Big Blue Band. He later attended Howard Payne University for an undergraduate and earned his master’s degree at Southern Methodist University. He is the Advanced Academics Coordinator in Mesquite ISD and has worked in the Mesquite ISD community for 24 years.
How did you get in your line of work?
I always loved to read and write, and my senior English teacher at North Mesquite High School (class of 1994) told me I’d be a good teacher; I wanted to make a positive impact, so I followed her advice. I taught at McDonald Middle School from 1998 – 2008. I joined the Mesquite ISD Advanced Academics team in 2008 as a facilitator and have been coordinator for the past seven years.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
I received the Apple Corps Teacher award while I was at McDonald Middle School – it was a great honor to receive this award from my peers. Any moment I’ve seen my work has impacted students, their families or my coworkers in a positive manner has been a highlight. This ranges from seeing a student learn something new or advance in a competition to making connections and collaborating with phenomenal colleagues.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
Yes, I was born in Dallas and grew up in Mesquite. I attended school in Mesquite ISD from Kindergarten through 12th grade and am so grateful for the memories and learning. It was a great place to grow up and a rewarding place to work. Mesquite will always be my hometown no matter where life takes me.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
I have so many great memories of family growing up. I especially loved going to visit my Aunt Georgia and Uncle John. They had lots of land, a fishing pond and a large garden. This is where my love of nature, animals and walks began.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
My favorite restaurants in Dallas are Ojeda’s, Oishii and Si Lom, but I love El Fenix right here in Mesquite, too. I just LOVE to eat.
What's your favorite movie?
Overboard (Goldie Hawn version), Waiting for Guffman and The Family Stone
Tell our readers about your family.
I’m very close with my family. While I don’t have children of my own, I’m so proud of my incredible nieces.
What are your hobbies?
Walking outside as much as possible; I’m an avid reader; I have been singing with the Turtle Creek Chorale since 2009; and I also love playing games with family. I NEVER miss an episode of Jeopardy.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
My Kindle for reading (as long as it could stay charged).
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I’m an introvert who needs lots of alone time to recharge. I ran a marathon in my 30s, but I think I’ll stick to my long walks at this point.
