Teri Mapengo has a total of seven years in the field of public school transportation. Before her role as Mesquite ISD’s assistant transportation director, she spent four years with Greenville ISD as a driver and later a route coordinator and the past three years at Mesquite ISD, where she served first as field trip coordinator and was later promoted to transportation manager. A graduate of Riverside High School in Auburn, Washington, she has completed a series of comprehensive college courses through Brigham Young University-Idaho.

How did you get into your line of work?

Eight years ago, I was a stay-at-home mom. I wanted to work for my kids' school district so I applied to be a teacher’s assistant. This would give me something to do that would also give me the flexibility to have the same days off as my kids had off. I instead received a call from the transportation director asking if I wanted to become a bus driver. I decided why not. I drove a bus for three months and was pulled into the office to work on routing. I got developed a heart and passion for the kids and safety. I love what I do, and I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else. The transportation staff is my second family! I hope to make Mesquite ISD Transportation the safest in the nation.

What's been your greatest career moment to date?

The day my District believed that much in me to be a leader for my Department.

Are you a native Texan? No (where from?)

Sumner, Washington with a Mt Rainer view.

What's your fondest childhood memory?

Picking blackberries and making blackberry pie with my mom and then taking it to my grandma's house for a tea party.

What's your favorite area restaurant?

Cheesecake Factory, Thai lettuce wraps are my favorite. And the banana cheesecake.

What's your favorite movie?

My top picks: Masterminds, 50 first Dates, Tommy Boy, Never Been Kissed, Enchanted and Greatest Showman.

Tell our readers about your family.

I have three kids. My oldest College Boy is 19 and goes to BYU-I; I have a sophomore, age 15, at Rockwall High School, and my daughter, 13, is at Williams Middle School. My biggest Joys are my kids.

 What are your hobbies?

Anything outdoors. I love to run half marathons, play sports like paddleboard and kayaking or read a good book.

If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?

A boat.

Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.

I was a professional clown. Yes, you heard me right: Balloon animals, face painting and the works.

