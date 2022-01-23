Winston "Blade" Bowen is a Mesquite police officer and boxer. He has served multiple roles in counseling and law enforcement. Bowen gained popularity after a video of him playfully sparing with teenagers while on duty went viral.
How did you get into your line of work?
I am a college graduate from St. Mary of The Plains College in Dodge City, Kansas with a degree in criminal justice and social sciences. I started out as a counselor for juvenile offenders and their families. I then felt a need to utilize my counseling skills as a police officer. I wanted to restore faith and trust in police officers, and I genuinely care about people.
What is your greatest career moment to date?
I have had several instances where individuals that I dealt with as a juvenile are now productive adults, and they are thankful for the advice and sometimes the opportunity that I afforded them to do better.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I was born in the Caribbean on the Island of Trinidad and Tobago. I came to Brooklyn, New York when I was eight years old and grew up there. I went to College in Kansas and was a Police officer for eight years. I moved to Texas in 2004.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
First day I went to the boxing gym.
How did you get into boxing?
I got into boxing by a neighborhood friend that saw me slap boxing. I was good at it, and he invited me to the gym.
What are your favorite aspects and the most challenging aspects of boxing?
I see sports as a microcosm of life. It takes preparation and talent to make the team. It teaches you mental toughness, leadership when needed and subordination. It takes you on the emotional roller coaster ride between victories and defeats.
How did you start volunteering at the Thomas Boxing Gym?
The boxing gym has been in my patrol area for a while. Due to my love of boxing I decided to stop in and interact. I met Mr. and Miss Thomas when they opened the gym to the Mesquite Police Department. I incorporated my love of boxing and my desire to mentor kids, and Sgt. Lyiden and J. Smith, through the SRO program, made it possible. We brought in a group of Middle School students, 6th and 7th graders and trained and mentored them for a week.What is your favorite area restaurant?
Joes Crab Shack.
What is your favorite movie?
Any Denzel Washing movie.
Tell our readers about your family.
I have three sons ages 24, 17, and 16. I have two daughters ages 28 and 26. My oldest boy is in the Air Force, and the two youngest play football for Denton Guyer and are D1 prospects. My two daughters are both college graduates and in the medical field. I am divorced but successfully co-parenting.
What are your hobbies?
In my spare time I enjoy boxing, working out, golfing and snow skiing
Tell our readers something about yourself they would never guess to be true.
I benched pressed 315 pounds.
