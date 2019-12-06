Conor Commercial breaks into Dallas industrial market with Skyline Commerce Park after land acquisition in Mesquite

Conor Commercial Real Estate recently acquired a 12.38-acre site in Mesquite and will break ground this year on Skyline Commerce Park, a two building, 198,000-square-foot speculative industrial development. Strategically located on South Buckner Boulevard, just south of Interstate 30, the buildings will offer last mile advantages and easy access to I-30. The location boasts a dynamic and diverse workforce. Skyline Commerce Park marks Conor’s first industrial development in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.
“We have had great interest in this market for quite some time and found the right opportunity. The acquisition of an industrial infill lot in Dallas for this product type is rare right now,” said David Friedman, President of Conor. “Typically, we see larger buildings that cater to larger end-users, so we are going against the mold here by catering to smaller users whose products are in high demand.”
Conor carefully selected a Dallas-area site that would not only satisfy the need for new industrial space, but that would also provide advantages to future tenants. In addition to its position just off I-30, the site is a mile from US 80 and less than six miles from I-635. The property is also less than eight miles from Downtown Dallas via I-30 and 13 miles from Dallas Love Field Airport.
Skyline Commerce Park’s Building One will offer 135,200 square feet with a 32' clear height and can be configured for one or two tenants. Building Two will incorporate 62,400 square feet of industrial space with a 28' clear height and can be divided to create up to four units if necessary.
The Dallas-Fort Worth industrial market has shown steady growth over the past year. According to Cushman & Wakefield, DFW’s industrial market grew by 26,900 jobs, bringing the region’s total industrial employment to 1,092,500 jobs at the end of Q3 2019. Conor saw this growth as an opportunity to fulfill the need for new industrial facilities.The property will also feature 258 surface parking spaces, 12 trailer parking stalls and 48 dock doors between two buildings. Cadence McShane Construction is providing design/build services for this project.
