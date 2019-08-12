Lifelong Mesquite resident and City Councilman Bruce Archer has begun campaigning for mayor on a platform of accelerating improvements in city government and services.
Archer has served the city as a councilman since 2014, earning a reputation as a hands-on leader who takes keen interest in city projects, government transparency and accountability and efficient and responsive city services, according to a press release.
“Mesquite is a great city. I grew up here and I love my hometown. We need energy and fresh perspectives at City Hall and leadership that is truly invested in our future,” Archer said. “I have a record of hands-on leadership and committed management because I want our residents to have responsive government that is listening to them. I want our services to be top notch. I want to get the most from our tax dollars at work.”
“Bruce understands that being mayor is more than going to ribbon cuttings. He was literally the first elected city official who ever listened to me and got directly involved in my neighborhood,” said Rachael Lee of Northridge Estates. “Bruce has a real passion for our city, and it shows.”
The release states Archer’s leadership has been instrumental for changes to make city government more transparent and connected to residents, and to improve public safety and quality of life in Mesquite.
If elected, Archer “will continue to fight for seniors and working families who deserve to live in clean and safe neighborhoods and who cannot afford to keep paying rising water bills.”
Archer was instrumental in bringing council meetings from the early afternoons back to evenings so working residents could attend. He also led the fight to bring about term limits for council members, the release states.
Former Mesquite ISD Board Trustee Christina Hall praised Archer’s leadership.
“Councilman Archer was instrumental in putting into action needed term limits for City Council members,” she said. “That would not have been accomplished without his vision and constant commitment.”
“Archer also led key efforts to strengthen services. He helped bring about a desperately needed public safety employee raise in 2018. Archer worked to give police authority to shut down nuisance parties when there are illegal activities with minor youth involved,” the release states. “Archer also led the fight to bring about an apartment moratorium that provides for much higher standards for any future apartment development and redevelopment. He saw to it that a long needed sidewalk was built for students on Peachtree Road.”
Archer’s endorsements include former Justice of the Peace Ken Blackington, former Mesquite ISD Board Trustee Christina Hall, former Mesquite Council Member Joe Hicks, Kevin Carbo, former Dallas County Constable Bob Braddock, former Mesquite Police Officer Don Williams, retired educator Linda Collins, Hispanic Forum of Mesquite President Rachel Lopez, and the Mesquite Police Association.
Archer is a real estate professional and pastor. He lives in the Old Town Neighborhood near downtown Mesquite with wife Christi and their children Bryson, Jaici and Jayden.
