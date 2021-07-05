Dan Aleman announced his candidacy for Mesquite mayor on June 24.
Aleman is the current council member for District 6. Since moving to Mesquite, he has served on the Dallas Regional Medical Center’s board of directors, the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce and Community Heart Mesquite among other groups. He also served as part of the Poteet Football Mentoring Program and Motley Elementary Site Base Committee.
Aleman said his vision is to continue with Mayor Bruce Archer’s work and build off the efforts that have been made to improve the city’s economic development and public safety.
“He talks about the city of Mesquite being the safest city, cleanest city, most employed city and the kindest city in America – very top,” Aleman said. “That should be the goal for every city, but I would very much like to build on the improvements of that, continue looking at the improvements we're making for our city.”
Aleman plans to focus on further developing the Interstate 20 corridor where new homes, schools and businesses expected to be built.
“I want to continue to build with providing employment for businesses to come in, for industries and manufacturers who want to continue helping us revitalize our city,” Aleman said. “A lot of folks have been wanting more shops and more restaurants, more commercial, but in order to get that, we need to get more houses.”
In addition to the Interstate 20 corridor, Aleman said he wants to focus on commercial development in other areas of the city.
“Now I'm going to run city wide,” Aleman said. “I've been focused on District 6 for the last several years, but now I want to see what more I can do to help the city build in places like the Gus Thomason Corridor and North Ridge Shopping Center while building trust with the neighborhoods.”
Aleman said his top priority for the city is public safety and ensuring both the police and fire departments secure necessary tools to keep residents safe and increase their presence throughout the city.
“I want to make sure our police officers and fire fighters are equipped with everything they need to help protect our citizens in the city of Mesquite,” Aleman said.
