Councilman Kenny Green announced that he plans to seek reelection for District 2 of the Mesquite City Council in the November election.
Green said he felt unfulfilled in his term because the pandemic prevented him from connecting with residents in the way he wanted.
Green said he wanted to focus on revitalizing some of the Crimewatch areas on the north side of town as well as reaching out more to the Spanish-speaking community.
“I want to see if we can have something like a bilingual town hall put together because I think we as a city have a long way to go as far as reaching out to our Spanish-speaking neighbors,” Green said.
On a grander scale, Green noted that the city must look for more economic development opportunities to make necessary road repairs, hire police officers and hire city staff for other necessary departments in the city.
“That money has to come from somewhere,” he said. “Economic development is key because we can't put that burden on our taxpayers. I want to reach out to our economic development team to let them know that I am more than willing to work with them in any capacity I can to try and help encourage developers to come to our city. Really everything flows through economic development. If we don't have money, we can't do the stuff people want us to do.”
Green said he also wanted to bring cultural vibrancy back to his district.
“As a candidate, I'm completely focused on seeing this side of town come back to life,” he said. “I don't have any hidden agendas. I'm not promoting anything; I'm not trying to do this for any other reason than to help the area I grew up and lived in.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.