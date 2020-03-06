Coyote sightings in Mesquite

Mesquite Animal Services has recently been receiving calls regarding coyote sightings. Coyotes are native to our area and are not generally considered a threat to public safety, so Mesquite Animal Services does not provide trapping or removal services for coyotes. The city recommends the following precautions, which can reduce the likelihood of encountering coyotes in your neighborhood. If you see a coyote that is sick, injured or acting aggressively, call 911 immediately. If you know of a coyote living in your neighborhood, please report it through the myMesquite customer service platform available at cityofmesquite.com/myMesqite or call Mesquite Animal Services at 972-216-6283.
- Avoid placing garbage bags out at night. Wait until the next morning or place them in garbage cans.
- Don't allow your pets to run loose. They are easy prey for coyotes and allowing pets to run loose is illegal.
- Don't feed coyotes. It teaches coyotes that humans are a source of food and invites them deeper into populated areas.
- Keep bird feeders and pet food containers inside at night. Coyotes are opportunistic predators and will eat these items if available.
Parents should also monitor children’s outdoor activities closely, especially near wooded areas or where coyotes have been spotted.
For more information and tips regarding coyotes, visit cityofmesquite.com/Coyotes.
