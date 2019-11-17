During Monday night’s Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees board meeting, trustees accepted a donation from Advancial Credit Union in the form of a 1,472-square-foot building across the street from Mesquite High School.
This building is located at 309 S. Belt Line Road and valued at $260,000. Advancial recently opened a new office at 2151 N. Belt Line Road and chose to gift their former branch to the district.
Bobbie Phillips, branch manager of Advancial's new Mesquite location, was recognized Monday.
“Their donation of this facility is an example of their strong commitment to our community, and we appreciate their interest in further helping support our district as we move forward and determine how to best use this donation,” said Laura Jobe, executive director of communications.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.