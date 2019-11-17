Financial intuition donates to Mesquite ISD

Pictured from the left are Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees President Elaine Whitlock, Mesquite’s Advancial Credit Union branch manager Bobbie Phillips and Superintendent David Vroonland.

 Photo courtesy of Mesquite ISD

During Monday night’s Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees board meeting, trustees accepted a donation from Advancial Credit Union in the form of a 1,472-square-foot building across the street from Mesquite High School.

This building is located at 309 S. Belt Line Road and valued at $260,000. Advancial recently opened a new office at 2151 N. Belt Line Road and chose to gift their former branch to the district.

Bobbie Phillips, branch manager of Advancial's new Mesquite location, was recognized Monday.

“Their donation of this facility is an example of their strong commitment to our community, and we appreciate their interest in further helping support our district as we move forward and determine how to best use this donation,” said Laura Jobe, executive director of communications.

