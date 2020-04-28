Critical missing person

The Mesquite Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Manuel Contreras,86 of Richardson was reported missing around midnight on April 28 by family members. Contreras’ last known location was believed to have been in the 3700 block of Susan Drive in Mesquite on April 27.
Contreras is approximately 5’ 11” tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He is believed to be driving a white 1977 Chevrolet Nova (TX LP BND-1046).
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Contreras is encouraged to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.