The Mesquite Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.  Manuel Contreras,86 of Richardson was reported missing around midnight on April  28 by family members. Contreras’ last known location was believed to have been in the 3700 block of Susan Drive in Mesquite on April 27.

Contreras is approximately 5’ 11” tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He is believed to be driving a white 1977 Chevrolet Nova (TX LP BND-1046).

Critical missing person

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Contreras is encouraged to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.

