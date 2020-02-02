dance
Heather M. Goodwin, hgoodwin@starlocalmedia.com

Enjoy a special night at the 2020 Daddy Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Mesquite Convention Center, 1700 Rodeo Drive. The dance is open to all ages and participants may choose which session they would like to attend. The first session is from 4 to 6 p.m. The second session is 7 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per person, per session. With the continued growth of this event, tickets are limited and will not be sold at the door. Tickets can be purchased at all Recreation Centers, the Parks and Recreation Administration Office, located at 1515 North Galloway Avenue or online at cityofmesquite.com/PARD.

The 2020 Daddy Daughter Dance is sponsored by Hampton Inn, Dallas Regional Medical Center and Windsor Florist. To learn more about the fun event and to see pictures from the 2019 Daddy Daughter Dance visit cityofmesquite.com/daddydaughterdance.

